Can selfies help detect heart disease?

Researchers believe this algorithm has the potential to be deployed as a screening tool to identify possible heart disease in people both in the general population and high-risk groups, who could be then referred for further clinical investigations. “To our knowledge, this is the first work demonstrating that artificial intelligence can be used to analyse faces to detect heart disease. It is a step towards the development of a deep learning-based tool that could be used to assess the risk of heart disease, either in outpatient clinics or by means of patients taking ‘selfies’ to perform their own screening," said Professor Zhe Zheng, vice director of the National Center for Cardiovascular Diseases and vice-president of Fuwai Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, in Beijing, China.