Opinion | Can social media UX teach us humility?

Punt’s design suggestions are deeply rooted in UX. “Not only is it a lot easier to press an ‘I made a mistake’ button than it is to choose what kind of walk-back you want to type out, it makes the acknowledgement of the mistake more unequivocal…and its special status encourages others to use the feature," he argues, adding that admitting a mistake is not just a bag of words but a special case of human interaction that needs UX prominence to align to its importance in human society. Crucially, says Punt, “As with all things UX, features that are easier to use wind up being used more, and features used more wind up changing the culture and norms of how the product is used." Do think for a moment how different our Instagram landscape would be today had the number of likes for each post been hidden from inception rather than only after Instagram’s new shift. Would you have had as many semi-naked Urdhva Dhanurasanas on the beach and as many perfect plates of food?