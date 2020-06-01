Can't access WeTransfer? Here are three alternatives you can use

As of now, there is no clarity. An interview request from Mint elicited a statement from the Dutch company saying it hopes to share more information on the development soon. “We are aware that WeTransfer seems to be blocked and unavailable in India. We are working hard to understand the reasoning behind this block, as well as how to get it reverted as soon as possible. We know that a lot of people rely on us to send and receive transfers that are important to them, nowadays more than ever, so we are really sorry to see that so many people can’t use the service at the moment," a senior director of communications for WeTransfer replied on email.