Can you celebrate while the valley is in the dark?

While the rest of the country prepares for Diwali festivity, the lights are still out in Kashmir.

It has been two-and-a-half months since Kashmir came to a standstill, after Article 370 of the Constitution was effectively nullified in the first week of August. Those who have had the opportunity to interact with Kashmiris have only been able to scratch the surface to gain a better understanding of the current situation.

The days spent reaching out to sources for this story were a good indicator of how uncertain things still are in the valley. It took several attempts to get through on phone to some of the organizations that are operational in Kashmir. The fear and mistrust were apparent. A couple of them promised to call back, but didn’t.

But a few organizations, based in the valley or in other parts of the country, spoke about the effort they are making to help Kashmiris. And they could certainly do with your help this festive season.

SARHAD (Sarhadsjrc.in)

Sarhad has been working with people from areas affected by violence, such as Kashmir.

While Sarhad has been associated with Kashmir through its work for 30 years, it started contributing to the field of education in 2012, through the Sarhad School and Junior College in Katraj, Pune. The institute has about 150 Kashmiri students studying from classes VIII to postgraduation. Sarhad has also tied up with local schools in Shivpora, Dardpora, Kunan and Poshpora in Kashmir and helps them with the day-to-day running, besides helping out with specific requirements when needed.

After the Union government’s move on Article 370 in August, Sarhad began trying to help by establishing an emotional connect with the children in Pune to understand their psyche and provide help.

“In the past, we have dealt with children who have been witness to violence. The first thing that you can do is talk nicely to them and hear them out. During the last few weeks, we had to work towards removing the negativity from their minds—long discussions on their personal problems and how they were coping with it," says Sanjay Nahar, founder and president, Sarhad.

During the communication breakdown in Kashmir, Sarhad also tried to reach out to students studying around the country who were asked to move out of colleges when they couldn’t pay fees. Around 50 students got financial support and over 100, counselling.

Sarhad was also instrumental in getting two trucks of apples, weighing around 40,000kg, from Kashmir and selling them in local markets around Pune. The organization also sold apricots and saffron.The proceeds have gone to the owners of the orchards in Kashmir.

“It’s a civil curfew as of now and people are angry, so it’s not a good time to give them (the children and their families) advice. Instead, we do our bit to contribute and keep working towards improving their financial condition," Nahar says.

Through its network of former students, Sarhad has established a communication system with the new students. Though it doesn’t accept donations directly, it connects students who need help with interested individual donors, whether it’s sponsoring their education or giving them a place to stay.

“We also put appeals in newspapers and get queries from people reaching out to help at least two-three kids each day," Nahar says.

How you can help: Sarhad does not accept monetary help directly but you can reach out to them and sponsor a student.

ATHROUT (Athrout.org)

Srinagar-based Athrout has been working in the fields of health, education and employment.

Since its inception over a decade ago, one of Athrout’s key projects has been a dialysis centre which provides free services for the first three months, followed by sessions at a nominal rate. This service was hit during the clampdown.

“It was impossible to move around for the first few weeks. We had to go speak with the authorities and get them to understand that a lot of patients would suffer if we stopped our work. It was only then that the restrictions on our work were eased," says Bashir Nadwi, president, Athrout.

Athrout also reached out to community centres and NGOs around Srinagar, asking them to get in touch if they knew of underprivileged families that required assistance. Besides the 600 families that they assist with a monthly stipend for education, ration and medicines, they managed to help another 550 through this networking exercise.

“There were a lot of homes that were struggling, especially those that depended on daily wages, since work was scarce. Through the 40 centres that responded to our request, we could reach out to these families," Nadwi adds.

Athrout receives donations through its NRO (non-resident ordinary) and NRI (non-resident Indian) accounts. With winter approaching, it’s also looking for medicines and warm clothes.

“The cost of gearing up for winter is high and not everyone can afford it. For instance, a lot of coal is used for the kangri that people use to keep warm during this time. In the next few weeks, we will be giving out woollens to those in need to help them get ready for winter," Nadwi says.

How you can help: You can make donations through their NRO and NRI accounts.

HEALING MINDS FOUNDATION (Healingmindsfoundation.org)

Srinagar-based Heading Minds Foundation has been working in the field of mental health.

Dealing with the issue through the integrated mental health programme, Kashmir Lifeline and Health Centre’s Healing Minds Foundation (HMF) has to deal with a spike in anxiety, resulting in physical and psychological symptoms, due to the current situation.

Its main office is in Barzulla, Srinagar, but it’s also working at the district and sub-district hospitals in Baramulla, Kangan, Pattan, Charari-i-Sharief and Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital.

“Everyone is currently limited in where they can go. Considering the restrictions, we are working face-to-face with clients and patients therapeutically as much as possible. We are working with groups of children, and adults too where possible, helping them learn ways to understand and alleviate anxiety and fear, with a focus on mind-body-breath work," says Justine Hardy, founder, CEO and trustee of the organization.

“The high levels of anxiety manifest differently in different generations. A young child will pick up on anxiety from the parents, even if they are trying to hide it. Older children and teenagers are highly anxious about the impact of the current situation on their academic results. Parents and grandparents are constantly worried about their children, and so the cycle circles back to younger children picking up on this anxiety," she adds.

Despite the restrictions, HMF has received permission to travel to some of the hospitals where it works with hospital staff, besides arranging counselling and other sessions for those who have mental health problems over landline and postpaid connections to the extent possible.

“People are very wary about moving around. But it is important that those in mental health crisis get easier access to support and care.Untreated mental health crises create a heavy economic and societal burden. We can just hope for more clarity in the near future, so that effective mental healthcare and programmes can be planned and implemented," says Hardy.

How you can help: Healing Minds Foundation is registered in India and open to donations.

Shail Desai is a Mumbai-based writer.

With winter approaching, NGOs are looking for donations of medicines (Getty Images)