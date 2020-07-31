Cannabidiol takes root in India in the time of covid-19

Since its inception, Boheco has been at the forefront of efforts to get India to liberalize its cannabis policy to take advantage of a fast-growing global hemp industry. The company—which has former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata and Google India managing director Rajan Anandan as investors—has spent the past seven years working with governments and Central regulators to create policies that allow for the commercial cultivation and exploitation of hemp. Starting with hemp fibres and textiles, it has invested heavily in research on the standardization of hemp seeds and cultivation, its use in food, as well as its medicinal applications. The company currently sells three Ayurveda-based CBD products—two over-the-counter oils and a THC and CBD oil formulation for chronic pain that requires a prescription—and is collaborating with the Institute of Integrated Medicine in Jammu on research into cannabis-based medicines for cancer, epilepsy and sickle cell anaemia.