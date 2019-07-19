Real heroes have no nationality. Their words soar across continents on epic journeys like migratory birds oblivious to borders, only faster. One moment they are spoken on a soccer field in Europe or at a celebratory rally in New York, and the next moment they are wedged firmly in the mind of a writer and her nine-year-old daughter in a quaint east Bengaluru neighbourhood.

The impact of a real hero’s words and actions—in this case, the first white athlete to kneel silently to protest racism and police brutality in the US while her country’s anthem played before the start of a soccer game—are best contemplated in those classic starstruck words of a child: “I want to be like her." Yes, it definitely feels good when your hero is a woman.

In the Age of Autocrats, distance-to-inspiration is no deterrent. From New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who held her country together after a terrorist attack earlier this year, to Megan Rapinoe, the US soccer co-captain who led her team to victory in the recently concluded Fifa Women’s World Cup in France, hope and heroes don’t need a Made In Anywhere tag in 2019. So emulate, adapt. Here’s how you can channel your inner Rapinoe:

Speak up: You may not be part of the lynch mob or even the digital troll army but do you listen silently to the discourse of hate unfurling around you? Don’t be afraid to voice your contrary opinion, even if some elected representatives might have you believing that dissent is anti-national. “There is a danger of fascism rising in India," Trinamool Congress member of Parliament Mahua Moitra said on the floor of the Lok Sabha last month. “It is incumbent upon all of us to stand up to it."

Take a stand, whether it involves kneeling to protest or calling out your “racist" “sexist" “misogynistic" president, as Rapinoe has. Or make a viral video telling your father to “call off his dogs", as 23-year-old Sakshi Mishra did for her father Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rajesh Mishra, who is against her intercaste marriage. The Allahabad high court on 15 July upheld the marriage and granted police protection to Sakshi and her husband.

Thirty-four-year-old Rapinoe, who refers to herself as a “walking protest", famously told a journalist she is “not going to the f***ing White House if we win". Later, she said she will stick to her decision but won’t use expletives as her mother would not approve. As Rolling Stone magazine put it, “… Rapinoe is showing an international audience Americans draw a distinction between respecting the country and supporting #45." Now that’s a skill we could all do well to hone.

Spread love, not hate: Listen more, talk less, love more, hate less. These words by Rapinoe at New York City Hall last week should be the chant for our times. She argued that it’s our responsibility to make this world a better place. Start with the 10 people you are closest to, or the 20 people, or even 100, she said. “Be more, be bigger, be better than you’ve ever been before." Or you could just conjure up your own love spell that will help you look out for your more vulnerable friends, neighbours and acquaintances.

Be inclusive: When Rapinoe and her teammates were honoured in New York after their historic victory, she made a pitch for inclusivity: “We’ve got celebrations. We have pink hair and purple hair. We have tattoos and dreadlocks. We’ve got white girls and black girls, and everything in between. Straight girls and gay girls. Hey!"

Work and play outside your comfort zone, it’s the only way to rebuild the fraternity we have lost these past few years. “...it’s time to come together. We have to collaborate, it takes everybody," Rapinoe said.

Rapinoe never misses a chance to talk about her favourite topic. After the victory, when CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked her if she had any message for US President Donald Trump, Rapinoe looked at the camera and said: “Your message is excluding people. You’re excluding me, you’re excluding people that look like me, you’re excluding people of colour, you’re excluding Americans that maybe support you."

Be part of a team: Whether it’s Alex Morgan, my daughter’s favourite player after she saw the film Alex And Me, or Rose Lavelle, the 24-year-old who dressed up as Mia Hamm (a star US player who was on the country’s first World Cup team in 1991) when she was 8, or two-time Olympic gold medallist Carli Lloyd, everyone’s a rock star on this team. The three co-captains, Rapinoe, Morgan and Lloyd, underline the fact that this is no one-person show. It never has been. This team’s history is dotted with names such as Hamm and Abby Wambach, the highest goal scorer in America’s international soccer history. Their biggest strength has always been their ability to come together. No single player hogs all the publicity here and they all take their roles very seriously. “I had this dream of being a professional soccer player, and I never knew it entailed being a role model, being an inspiration, standing up for things I believe in, standing up for gender equality. But now I don’t know a world where I just play soccer. It goes hand in hand." Morgan told The New York Times Magazine.

Pick your passion: What do you believe in? In what cause are you willing to invest time and money? Be a part-time activist and a full-time believer. Rapinoe has opted to fight for LGBTQ+ rights, equal pay and against racism. In March, the team filed a lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation on the pay difference between the men’s and women’s teams and that battle is still on. It is bound to impact the future of hundreds of female athletes in that country.

Have fun while you are at it: Whether it’s colouring her hair purple or singing Born In The USA after a goal or posing naked with her partner for ESPN’s Body Issue in 2014, Rapinoe is usually having fun alongside defying the system or dismissing her detractors. Most importantly, she lives by the message tattooed on her right wrist: Trust yourself.

Priya Ramani shares what’s making her feel angsty/agreeable.

She tweets at @priyaramani