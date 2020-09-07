Chef’s Table BBQ: There’s more to barbeque cooking than meat and fire

The series opens in Texas, in the US, famous for its grilled meat, with 85-year-old Norma "Tootsie" Tomanetz, a local legend, who works as a custodian at a school during the week and becomes the pitmaster at Snow’s BBQ during the weekend. Born during the Great Depression, she is an anomaly in a job that requires heavy lifting and is traditionally done by men. But Tomanetz, always an independent spirit, doesn’t shy away from waking up at 1AM to drive to work, shovelling red-hot coals into the pit, and testing the heat of the ovens with her bare hands, as she is drenched in sweat. The story of her celebrity is tied to her husband and oldest son, especially to their deaths, and is told with heart.