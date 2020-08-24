Chess Olympiad: R Praggananandhaa stars as India storm into quarter-finals

In an interview with Mint before the Olympiad, Gujrathi had said the Indian government and the All India Chess Federation (AICF) had all but left the players to fend for themselves. But after the loss to Mongolia, Humpy told Sportstar that the AICF had reached out to them. “They had informed Vidit and me that arrangements have been made to play our remaining matches from a five star hotel if we want to."