Chess Olympiad: Vidit Gujrathi on how he led India to its first-ever gold medal

I was working on my individual skill throughout. I looked at all the probable opponents on Day 1. Srinath (Narayanan, the vice-captain) was arranging tournaments for the juniors so they get into shape before the Olympiad. In the 3-4 days gap we had (between the knockouts and quarter-finals), we also trained in Armageddon (a speed-chess round used as a tie-breaker). I wanted to have a very professional approach to the Olympiad. By the end, we should have been able to say that we did everything we could.