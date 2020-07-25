China’s ancient ties with Indian Buddhism

Deeply spiritual though such pilgrimages were, they were also part of international diplomacy. While Vajrabodhi was sent by the Pallavas to the T’ang dynasty, a little over 80 years earlier, Hsüan-tsang had travelled across Central Asia to India without the sanction of the T’ang court. In fact, he persuaded king Harshavardhana of Kannauj’s Pushyabhuti dynasty to send an emissary to the T’angs to establish diplomatic relations. And despite the physical distance, the T’ang dynasty kept a strikingly accurate record of Indian politics. Scholar Ronald M. Davidson, in his book Indian Esoteric Buddhism: A Social History Of The Tantric Movement, writes, “...the T’ang dynasty’s imperial annals, Chiu T’ang shu, noted that the period 617-27 was one of profound disturbances in India, with ceaseless bloodshed." This was in reference to the multi-pronged conflict in South Asia at the time, between the Pushyabhutis of Kannauj, the Gaudas of Bengal, the Varmanas of Kamarupa, the Chalukyas of Vatapi, the Pallavas of Kanchi and their many vassal kingdoms.