Christmas special: Pull your socks up this Christmas

It was in the 19th century that the legend of St Nicholas inspired the tradition of hanging stockings. What better time to find some inspiration for your sock drawer?

FOR THE TRUTH TELLER

Sometimes, just a simple pair of symmetrical stripes is enough to make a quiet style statement. The old-school pair from Thom Browne is a keeper. Available at MrPorter.com; £165.76 (around ₹15,000)

FOR THE EXPLORER

The thought of a space adventure can be as exhilarating for grown-ups as it is for children. Let this pair help you relive that thrill with stars, rockets and satellites. Available at SockRepublic; ₹349

FOR THE FITNESS FIEND

These unassuming plain socks have more to offer than meets the eye. Made with bamboo fibres, they are well-ventilated and absorb both moisture and odour, making them perfect for your fitness regimen. Available at Heelium.in; ₹499 for two pairs

FOR THE RACER

The Rosso Corsa Car socks typify the spirit of Christmas and the thrill of racing. This pair, featuring the Alpha Romeo 8C, would be a treat for any gearhead. Available at BombaySocks; ₹366

FOR THE FLOWER CHILD

With tie-and-dye trending this year, this pair—made with organic cotton—pays homage to the 1960s‘ hippie era. Available at MaggiesOrganics.com; $17 (around ₹1,200)

FOR THE BEATLE MANIAC

The most influential and highest-selling rock band of all time was also known for their iconic looks, from suits to hairstyles. This puts a pop-art spin on their famous Abbey Road album cover. Available at HappySocks.com; $16

FOR THE NATTY PREPPY

While the minimal houndstooth’s history can be traced back to Scottish shepherds, it has become a staple in formal suiting. The pop of colours in this pair could add some flair to your suit and tie. Available at TheMojaClub.com; ₹399

FOR THE INVESTOR Spending all your time on stocks? Spare a moment to invest in a style that puts a playful spin on your day job. Available at SockSoho.com; ₹599

FOR THE CRICKET FAN

If you are a fan of the sport that’s followed like religion in this country, this pair’s a fun choice—be it for watching a game with friends or even as a lucky charm. Available at SoxyToes.com; ₹199

FOR THE ART AFICIONADO

The prolific Mexican artist Frida Kahlo has always inspired artists. You know what to wear to that gallery opening. Available at Socksmith.com; $9