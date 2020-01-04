And so, it’s another year. The dawn of 2020 should fill us with hope, not dread. And yet, when a part of Australia roughly larger than Belgium is being eviscerated in a fiery cataclysm, dread and heartbreak are the only plausible feelings.

First, the stark numbers. Bushfires have been burning in Australia, especially in the populous states of New South Wales and Victoria, since August. Things went really out of hand from September onwards, and so far, at least 19 people have been killed by the firestorm, with Australian officials warning that the toll is most certainly going to rise. Over 1,500 homes have been gutted, and tragically, of the almost 6 million hectares of area that has been burnt, much of it is temperate forests like the iconic Blue Mountains west of Sydney. Many rare plant species are feared to have disappeared forever.

Ecologists at the University of Sydney have put out a statement estimating that almost 500 million animal species, including birds, mammals and reptiles, have died, including at least 8,000 koalas in their prime habitat.

So what caused these fires? The short answer would be climate change. The long answer would be a massive summer heatwave alongside high winds and drought-like conditions caused by the fact that Australia was a full 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than average in 2019. Nor are the fires expected to go out any time soon, with dry and hot conditions set to persist at least till March, if not April. Rains are even further away. And in this cataclysmic cycle, some 350 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions have been released into the atmosphere so far. Australia’s annual emissions budget is 532 million tonnes.

Photographs of vacationers in their hundreds stranded on a beach awaiting rescue, scenes of kangaroos fleeing the inferno and burnt koalas, videos of firefighters overwhelmed by rapidly moving fire-fronts tell their own story. This has all been seen before of course, in the California fires, in the Arctic Circle fires, in the Amazon fires. “Unprecedented" is the word everyone uses. More likely, the brave new world of climate crisis.

