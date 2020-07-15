Climate Change Tracker: Breaching the heat barrier

Although the chances of entire years being 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer is only at 20%, the WMO warns that the chance is increasing with time. As such, the report says, the annual mean global surface temperature between 2020-24 will be .91 to 1.59 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Nor should we be deceived by the annual drop in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions due to the covid-19 pandemic. As WMO secretary-general Petteri Taalas warned, a pandemic is no substitute for planned mitigation. While releasing the WMO report, he said, "Whilst covid-19 has caused a severe international health and economic crisis, failure to tackle climate change may threaten human well-being, ecosystems and economies for centuries. Governments should use the opportunity to embrace climate action as part of recovery programmes and ensure that we grow back better."