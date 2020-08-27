Climate Change Tracker: Earth has lost 28 trillion tonnes of ice in 23 years

A new report prepared by scientists from Edinburgh and Leeds universities and University College London, has a scarier story to tell. The study, based on satellite survey data, says that the planet has lost 28 trillion tonnes of ice between 1994-2017. Polar ice sheets, mountain glaciers and sea ice have all seen a dramatic reduction in mass in these 23 years. This has in turn has raised global sea levels by 35mm. The review paper, called Earth’s Ice Imbalance was published in the journal Cryosphere Discussions on 14 August. The report further says that ice loss has increased by 49% over the past 24 years compared to the 1990s and earlier.