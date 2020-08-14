Climate Change Tracker: Key Indian voices on the climate crisis

On the podcast, I asked Arunabha Ghosh, the CEO of Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) if there is a possible way that a better balance could be found for India’s energy needs. “We have to now seriously look at industrial decarbonisation," he said. In part, Ghosh considered the question through the prism of jobs. The coal sector in India generates roughly 350,000 full-time equivalent jobs. This is often used as an argument against a transition to clean energy. Ghosh argued that clean energy actually creates far more jobs. “The employment coefficient for utility-scale solar (energy) is 3.45 compared to 1.5 for coal. For distributed solar, by rooftop, it is seven times that number. So when we look at less than 270,000 people in Coal India employed today, and we compare it with a potential of a workforce of 330,000 people with 160 GW of solar and wind, even more if you have distributed solar, even more if your renewable targets increase, I think the case becomes clearer and clearer."