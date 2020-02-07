An argument we often hear from those who advocate inaction on climate change mitigation is that such an endeavour would cost too much. However, it’s increasingly clear that the failure to keep global temperature rise to under 2 degrees Celsius is going to cost even more.

Take the year gone by. In 2019, hurricanes, floods and wildfires cost the world $150 billion (around ₹10.6 trillion), according to data released by one of the biggest re-insurance companies in the world, Munich Re.

In December, the Bonn-based think tank Germanwatch released the Global Climate Risk Index 2020, based on data collected from 1999-2018. According to the report, India ranked No.5, up from No.14 in 2017, among the 10 countries most affected by climate change. The country suffered losses of $37,807.82 in 2018, which is 0.36% of the GDP. Among 181 countries evaluated for this report, India’s economic losses were ranked at No.2. Over 2,000 people died due to extreme weather events in 2018, the most in any country. According to the report, an estimated 25,000 people have died in India due to heatwaves since 1992. Eleven of India’s warmest 15 years have occurred since 2004.

Heat stress is one of the most direct outcomes of global heating, and the report cited the International Labour Organization in stating that by 2030, India would lose 5.8% of its working hours due to heat stress, which is equivalent to 34 million full-time jobs. Ironically, given that India boasts of growing “forest cover", the report also cited the loss of shade due to the loss of tree cover, which leads to greater evaporation of soil moisture, as a major reason for India’s heatwaves.

All this is happening at a time when global temperatures have risen by just 1 degree Celsius since pre-industrial times. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the world is on course to exceeding a rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2040. What happens then?

