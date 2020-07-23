Climate Change Tracker: Polar bears might disappear by 2100

And now, there’s extremely bad news regarding polar bears. A new paper in Nature, titled Fasting Season Length Sets Temporal Limits For Global Polar Bear Persistence, says most polar bear sub-populations in the Arctic will be gone by 2100. The study, led by biologist Péter Molnár, says many polar bear sub-populations will face starvation and reproductive failure by as early as 2040 due to melting Arctic Sea ice. Even with moderate mitigation of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, most polar bear sub-populations will be similarly afflicted by 2080. According to a 2019 report, there are an estimated 26,000 polar bears in the Arctic region, divided into 19 sub-populations. The connection between GHG emissions, global heating and the loss of Arctic summer ice is the most straightforward chain of climate change impacts that we know of. What the authors of this report show is how this loss of sea ice will increase periods of summer starvation for the bears.