Climate Change Tracker: Rising temperatures will result in a high death toll

Meanwhile 2020 is well on its way to becoming either the hottest or the second-hottest year on record. And, as this column noted earlier, on 26 May, Delhi recorded an 18-year high of 47.6 degrees Celsius, while Churu in Rajasthan touched 50 degrees Celsius. This was during an intense heatwave that swept through north India this summer. In 2019, a study conducted by the Climate Impact Lab in collaboration with the Tata Centre for Development (TCD) said that around 1.5 million more people may die in India each year due to extreme heat by 2100. The only way to avoid this fate is to cut GHG emissions drastically and quickly.