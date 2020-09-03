Climate Change Tracker: The Amazon rainforest burns again

It had come to light last year that the Amazon is heating up and drying out, and that over 17% of the forest has been lost to deforestation in the past 50 years. Since massive annual fires now seem to be the norm, it won’t be long till more than 20% of the Amazon is deforested. Scientists predict that when this happens, a tipping point would be reached, when the rainforest would be unable to recycle rain water, and wither away into grasslands.