CLIMATE CHANGE , CLIMATE CHANGE TRACKER : One of the biggest revelations of the Special Report On The Ocean And Cryosphere In A Changing Climate, released in September by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), was how much the global ocean has heated up. It stated that the impact of global heating was only now becoming apparent because the global ocean had been bailing us out all this while. Since 1970, the report said, 90% of the excess heat generated due to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions has been absorbed by the ocean.

A new report, released on 13 January, now says that 2019 was the warmest year for the global ocean since record-keeping began. The paper, Record-Setting Ocean Warmth Continued in 2019, published in Advances In Atmospheric Sciences, states that from 2016-19, each of the four years has been hotter than the last. According to Prof. Michael Mann of Penn State University, a co-author of the report, last year also showed the largest single-year spike in ocean heat. The heat is mostly trapped in the top 2,000m of the ocean, which is also home to the bulk of marine life forms.

Marine heat readings offer a more comprehensive idea of global heating, since surface temperatures are also affected by periodic weather systems like the El Niño effect. And with greater heating of the ocean comes greater risks. These include catastrophic climate events like the recent Jakarta floods, or the Kerala floods last year. A warmer ocean is a major contributor to Polar ice melt, which in turn contributes to sea-level rise.

The biggest immediate effect of a warming ocean, though, is the worldwide decline in coral reefs, as well as the loss of tiny marine organisms which form the bedrock of the global marine food chain. Fish stocks worldwide have been falling, and as fish species migrate to cooler waters, livelihoods are affected. The writing, as ever, is on the wall. Countries and industries must slash their GHG emissions and move to non-fossil fuel energy. This remains the only way to combat the climate crisis.

