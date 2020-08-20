Climate Change Tracker: The rising threat of humid heatwaves

A lethal combination of heat and humidity, what’s referred to as “wet-bulb temperature", has emerged as a major source of worry around the world, and nowhere more so than South Asia. A paper published by the McKinsey Global Institute on 12 August, Climate Risk And Response In Asia: Research Preview, which looks at a nearer time-frame of 2030-2050, says, “…large cities in parts of India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan could be among the first places in the world to experience heat waves that exceed the survivability threshold." This threshold, it says, is that of a human being resting in shade over a three-day period, during a wet-bulb (WB) heatwave of temperatures in excess of 34 degrees Celsius. The paper is based on climate modelling done by scientists at the US-based climate think tank, Woods Hole Research Center.