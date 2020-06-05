Climate Change Tracker: The sixth mass extinction is accelerating

A new paper, Vertebrates On The Brink As Indicators Of Biological Annihilation And The Sixth Mass Extinction, which was published on 1 June, lays out the severity of our impact in starker terms. Published in the Proceedings Of The National Academy Of Sciences (PNAS), the study shows that 515 species of vertebrates (out of 29,400 evaluated) are on the brink of extinction, with less than 1,000 individuals. They will be lost in 20 years. It’s irreversible—the researchers have found that populations on the brink go extinct 94% of the time. They also state that over 400 vertebrate species went extinct in the past 100 years; in normal evolutionary time frames, this would have taken about 10,000 years.