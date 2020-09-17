Climate Change Tracker: The world fries in intense summer heat

According to a new report from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), August 2020 was the second hottest August on record. The three-month period of June to August was the hottest meteorological summer ever recorded in the northern hemisphere, eclipsing earlier record summer heat from 2016 and 2019. The report says that even if we consider the fact that it was winter in the southern hemisphere, June-August 2020 was still the third warmest for the planet. The report states that the 10 warmest Augusts have all occurred since 1998, and the five warmest Augusts have occurred since 2015.