Climate Change Tracker: India's Uneven Monsoon Rainfall

June-September are the monsoon months according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With more than half the season over, India is looking again at uneven rains. According to data released by IMD earlier this month, June was an unnaturally wet month, with all-India rainfall being 17.6% above normal. In July, things went the other way, with a rain shortfall of 10% across the country. This meant it was the driest July on record. At the same time, however, IMD forecast that the months of August and September would see excess rains through the country, with September, in particular, forecast to see very heavy rainfall.