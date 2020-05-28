Climate Change Tracker: Why did the locust swarm come to India?

At the turn of the year, the Indian Ocean witnessed very warm temperatures due to the Indian Ocean Dipole, a phenomenon where warm waters are concentrated in the western part of the ocean and cool waters in its south-eastern part. Global warming made the warm waters abnormally warmer, Koll says. This, in turn, triggered heavy storms and rain in Africa and the Arabian peninsula, providing fertile ground for locusts to breed. They moved through Iraq and Iran, and finally to South Asia, through multiple breeding cycles, feeding on pastures made fertile by the excessive rainfall caused by western disturbances over the past few months.