Coming out as queer during the lockdown

This has been the case with a 17-year-old from Indore, who studies in class XII. He came out to his family as bisexual after repeated conversations about his “future"—both personal and professional—left him exasperated. “My parents would speak to me about my marriage and one day, spontaneously, I just said why do I have to have a wife, I could have a husband too," he says. He says he never wanted to have a particularly serious conversation about his sexuality and thought this was the best approach. Fortunately for him, it worked. His father has been supportive but the teenager has been spending time with his mother to help her understand his identity and what it means to him.