Coming soon: Tech to predict lightning strikes up to three hours in advance

The limitation of ground-based satellite is, it can’t get data from remote areas or in oceans. And most thunderstorms start from oceans and then go on to the land. A geostationary satellite can give us continuous data as observed from above the earth. It is useful to map the full region – even the Himalayan and the oceanic regions. But this satellite depends on light-imagery detection i.e. if lightning strikes and the light is visible, the satellite will pick it up. But sometimes, it might not be able to detect because of thick clouds.