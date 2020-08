Necktie Top And Split Skirt by Oshadi

The necktie top and the split skirt have been crafted from organic cotton rib knit fabric. Hand-dyed, they have been painted by artisans in Erode, Tamil Nadu. Available at Store.Oshadi.in; $270 (around ₹20,000)

BROCADE BOMB

Sari Bomber by Advani London



View Full Image Sari Bomber by Advani London





A limited-edition piece, this handmade brocade jacket has a symmetrical and colourful floral motif. The cuffs and the back feature smart push buttons, looking sharply secure rather than slouchy. Available at Shop.AdvaniLondon.com; £1,350 (around ₹1.3 lakh)

SCARF AWAY

Aurora Chevron Scarf by Marigold Living



View Full Image Aurora Chevron Scarf by Marigold Living





This handcrafted silk cotton scarf in a contrasting mix of colours features a modern block-printed chevron pattern. It has been crafted by weaver communities in central India brought together by non-profits as well as businesses. Available at MarigoldLiving.com; $115

I SPY NO EVIL EYE

Big Red DB Souvenir Jacket by SGBG Atelier



View Full Image Big Red DB Souvenir Jacket by SGBG Atelier





The “DB", or “Drishti Bommai", on this silk satin bomber jacket symbolizes a mask to ward off the evil eye. The motif has been hand-embroidered, using kora silk with pure silver, in 16 different threadwork techniques. Available at SGBGAtelier.com; $500

COATED CONTENTMENT

Rabari Trench Coat by Varana



View Full Image Rabari Trench Coat by Varana



Inspired by the classic trench coat, this silk organza monochrome and translucent coat features the intricate embroidery of Kutch’s Rabari tribe in a twisted ribbon motif. Available at VaranaWorld.com; £1,350

