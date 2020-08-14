Necktie Top And Split Skirt by Oshadi

The necktie top and the split skirt have been crafted from organic cotton rib knit fabric. Hand-dyed, they have been painted by artisans in Erode, Tamil Nadu. Available at Store.Oshadi.in; $270 (around ₹20,000)

BROCADE BOMB

Sari Bomber by Advani London

A limited-edition piece, this handmade brocade jacket has a symmetrical and colourful floral motif. The cuffs and the back feature smart push buttons, looking sharply secure rather than slouchy. Available at Shop.AdvaniLondon.com; £1,350 (around ₹1.3 lakh)

SCARF AWAY

Aurora Chevron Scarf by Marigold Living

This handcrafted silk cotton scarf in a contrasting mix of colours features a modern block-printed chevron pattern. It has been crafted by weaver communities in central India brought together by non-profits as well as businesses. Available at MarigoldLiving.com; $115

I SPY NO EVIL EYE

Big Red DB Souvenir Jacket by SGBG Atelier

The “DB", or “Drishti Bommai", on this silk satin bomber jacket symbolizes a mask to ward off the evil eye. The motif has been hand-embroidered, using kora silk with pure silver, in 16 different threadwork techniques. Available at SGBGAtelier.com; $500

COATED CONTENTMENT

Rabari Trench Coat by Varana

Inspired by the classic trench coat, this silk organza monochrome and translucent coat features the intricate embroidery of Kutch’s Rabari tribe in a twisted ribbon motif. Available at VaranaWorld.com; £1,350

