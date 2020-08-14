This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The necktie top and the split skirt have been crafted from organic cotton rib knit fabric. Hand-dyed, they have been painted by artisans in Erode, Tamil Nadu. Available at Store.Oshadi.in; $270 (around ₹20,000)
BROCADE BOMB
Sari Bomber by Advani London
A limited-edition piece, this handmade brocade jacket has a symmetrical and colourful floral motif. The cuffs and the back feature smart push buttons, looking sharply secure rather than slouchy. Available at Shop.AdvaniLondon.com; £1,350 (around ₹1.3 lakh)
SCARF AWAY
Aurora Chevron Scarf by Marigold Living
This handcrafted silk cotton scarf in a contrasting mix of colours features a modern block-printed chevron pattern. It has been crafted by weaver communities in central India brought together by non-profits as well as businesses. Available at MarigoldLiving.com; $115
I SPY NO EVIL EYE
Big Red DB Souvenir Jacket by SGBG Atelier
The “DB", or “Drishti Bommai", on this silk satin bomber jacket symbolizes a mask to ward off the evil eye. The motif has been hand-embroidered, using kora silk with pure silver, in 16 different threadwork techniques. Available at SGBGAtelier.com; $500
COATED CONTENTMENT
Rabari Trench Coat by Varana
Inspired by the classic trench coat, this silk organza monochrome and translucent coat features the intricate embroidery of Kutch’s Rabari tribe in a twisted ribbon motif. Available at VaranaWorld.com; £1,350