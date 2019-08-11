Cosying up to the clouds

WILD MAHSEER, ASSAM

This property has five colonial-era bungalows standing amidst the 22-acre Addabarie Tea Estate, tucked deep in the Brahmaputra valley. The three-bedroom Burra Bungalow’s old-world charm, vintage furnishings and massive lawn make it perfect for a family getaway. The vast verandah with snug cane chairs is ideal for afternoon tea and evening cocktails. The remaining bungalows are smaller but equally delightful, with garden views and soft furnishings. Visitors can book an entire bungalow or individual en-suite rooms. Tour the tea plantation, follow it up with a tea-tasting session, head out on a nature trail or take a cooking class in Assamese cuisine. Starting from ₹9,000 for double occupancy; Wildmahseer.com

THE KUMAON, UTTARAKHAND

Spread over 2.5 acres on a hillside in Kasar Devi, above Almora, The Kumaon offers an immersive nature experience coupled with understated opulence. The architecture uses stone, bamboo and indigenous pinewood, along with locally crafted copper accessories and woollen weaves. The 10 suites with sit-outs look out over a stunning Himalayan vista, with the warmth of a bukhari (wood-burning heater) keeping them cosy. The library has a charming fireplace, and, for the adventurous, there are mountain treks, village trails and ancient stone temples to explore. Sample local cuisine at the in-house restaurant with a glorious view of the Nanda Devi peak. Starting from ₹15,000 for double occupancy; Thekumaon.com

KATHIWADA RAAJ MAHAL, MADHYA PRADESH

Sangita Sinh Kathiwada, owner of the Melange boutique in Mumbai, recently opened the doors to her family’s former hunting lodge in Madhya Pradesh. It has been transformed into an upscale retreat with 11 suites, done up with vintage furniture and traditional weaves. The library is an ideal refuge on a rainy day. Trek through the dense jungles of Kathiwada, dotted with gushing waterfalls, or explore the tribal settlements nearby at Muljhipura and Juna Kathiwada. Try block printing or learn pottery from a local artisan. Starting from ₹29,000 (with taxes) for double occupancy (bookings only for groups of six or more during the monsoon); Kathiwada.com

KAHANI PARADISE, KARNATAKA

This luxury villa is located in the hills of southern Gokarna, amidst forests and cliffs with views of the Arabian Sea. The 20-acre property includes a garden and an orchard with coconut, banana and betel trees. The six suites feature wood and stone, high ceilings, and plenty of light and space. Get together with the family over a board game in the elegant drawing room or opt for a spa treatment in one of the open-to-the-air therapy rooms. Stroll to Gokarna’s beautiful Paradise Beach, or rent a bike to explore the surroundings towns, temples and beaches. Enjoy the fresh seafood that comes in daily. Starting from ₹20,000 for double occupancy; Kahaniparadise.com

THE TAMARA KODAI, TAMIL NADU

In Kodai’s Palani Hills, a once austere 19th-century monastic retreat has been transformed into a 53-suite plush resort spread over 8 acres. Built in the 1840s, Baynes Bungalow was one of the first houses in the region, and the resort retains its colonial heritage while adding comforts like a temperature-controlled swimming pool. The suites are housed in red tile-roofed cottages and come with large balconies which are perfect to enjoy the morning mist over a cup of coffee. In the evening, sip on a sundowner at Levinge Lounge, which is located at the highest vantage point of the property. From ₹12,000 on double occupancy; Thetamara.com/kodaikanal-resort