Covid-19: As people return to work, are offices being sanitized the right way?

“People think that daily fogging is useful. When in reality, it is not necessarily advantageous. In fact, it might end up being harmful in the long run to the company," says Barun Aggarwal, CEO of indoor air quality solutions provider BreatheEasy Consultants. “I'd only want to do a complete disinfection of the facility when I know that somebody who has tested positive was in the office recently...Then I'd want to run a complete sanitisation or get fogging done to protect everyone else from particles that might have come to surfaces etc," says Aggarwal. “Other than that, there's no need to get sanitisation done on a very frequent basis. What does need to be done, however, is normal hygiene practices of wiping down surfaces," he adds. Aggarwal recommends identifying potential high-touch surfaces in your office area. It is also good to mark ‘hot zones’ for priority disinfection.