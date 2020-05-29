Covid-19: Can mathematical models help us navigate the pandemic?

That makes these models all the more important in the near future, says Prof. Menon. “They have shed light on things that we could have chosen to have done which can be shown, through models, to have little effect. Quarantines, for example, have been shown to have little effect beyond delaying epidemic spread. The modelling of international travel networks has been a powerful tool in helping us understand how and in what sequence a pandemic spreads across the world, as in the H1N1 pandemic," he says, adding that predictive models for the short term can be trusted to indicate, for instance, strains on the health system, the growth of hot spots, and how best to target testing and other measures.