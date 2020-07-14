Covid-19: Can spectators return to stadiums?

While each sport has a different business model, ticketing and matchday revenue still remain critical. “It has been deeply damaging for competitions, leagues, tournaments, events because for many of them their business models are driven by revenues derived from ticket sales. No crowds, no ticket sales—it creates financial problems," says Chadwick, who adds that while several professional football teams in China have gone out of business during the pandemic, for some sports leagues, like the Premier League, a lot of the revenue is now generated through broadcasting and media rights sales, selling content in overseas markets, sponsorship and merchandise.