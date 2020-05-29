Covid-19: Check in to the future of hospitality

She has gone online to keep that part of the connect with guests alive. Bands have been performing on social media and DJs have been creating SoundCloud sets. The brand has been putting together shows on Facebook and Instagram Live. When tourism resumes, Paul feels this new format can be brought into play for guests who may want to party in their rooms, by piping it through the hotel room TV set. “And seeing the response," says Paul. “I have realized there’s potential there for a revenue stream for us and for our artists. Especially if we can incorporate virtual reality into it, which we are exploring." Keshav Suri agrees. He has taken DJs and drag acts from his club Kitty Su—which is hugely popular with the LGBTQ+ community—to Instagram and YouTube. “Right now, we want to tell our patrons, if they can’t come to us, we will go to them," says Suri. “But once the lockdown lifts, we will find ways and means to monetize the shows online."