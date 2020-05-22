Covid-19 contact tracing apps are watching you

The Chinese Health Code system, with colour codes for every person, is probably the strictest. It is mandatory for citizens to follow it and also link it to their national identification number. People are given colour-coded badges depending on their health status and recent travel history: A green code means you can travel safely, yellow means you need to be isolating at home and red signifies that you are a confirmed covid-19 patient who needs to be quarantined. There is no clarity in terms of how the data collected is being used and whether or not it will continue to be used and monitored once the worldwide pandemic subsides.