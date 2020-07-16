Covid-19: G20 countries bet on fossil fuels for economic recovery

Looking at the country-wise break up of energy investments throws up some interesting data. While the G20 has committed at least $10.20 billion to coal, India alone accounts for $6.77 billion of that amount. Counting oil and gas, India’s fossil fuel commitments come to at least $8.90 billion. In comparison, India’s clean energy commitments are $1.21 billion. The Indian government’s energy mix certainly gives out mixed signals. “The government has demonstrated a firm resolve to support the renewable energy sector through this period of economic slowdown. However, the fossil fuel industry has also received support, in many cases long-term benefits beyond the immediate needs of the crisis. The introduction of commercial coal mining auctions, removal of the coal washing requirement, proposed dilution of environment clearance rules, are only some of the measures that raise alarm," says IISD’s Anjali Vishwamohan. On June 18, prime minister Narendra Modi announced the auction of 41 coal blocks for commercial mining under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Under the same scheme, on July 10, he inaugurated a 750Mw solar power project in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.