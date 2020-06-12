Covid-19: how businesses are innovating with ‘corona products’

The Strutt Store, a bootstrapped startup based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, had been designing travel bags and essentials but has now diversified into handcrafted face masks. “When the pandemic struck, the travel business went down. But we decided to make these masks because travel itself will never stop. People might not be travelling from one city to another but they are still travelling over short distances and the idea was to design these masks to keep them safe," says Vishesh Khosla, part of the founding team at The Strutt Store. The team went through a detailed market research process before settling on handcrafted four-layered masks that use denim, linen and Khadi cotton. For protection, two filtration layers, including an antibacterial one, are used in every mask. “These are the same layers used in surgical masks," says Khosla, adding that after a quiet period of business they are now receiving orders of up to 150-200 masks daily. They cost as little as ₹269 for a set of three.