Covid-19: how to choose your ‘social bubble’

The first model relies on contact with similar people. They could be people of the same age, in the same neighbourhood (those who are geographically close) or people in the same department once businesses restart. The second strategy revolves around strengthening communities. As the paper explains, individuals must consider with whom their contact partners usually interact. “For example, two friends should only meet if they have many other friends in common. Keeping contact in cohesive communities characterized by triangles can contain virus spread in local regions of the networks," the paper adds. The third strategy encourages building bubbles “through repeated contact". You must decide with whom you regularly want to interact and, over time, restrict the interactions to those people only—essentially, repeated mixing with a small group of contacts.