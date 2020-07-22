Covid-19: Is UV light safe as a disinfectant?

To answer this question, it’s key to understand the different types and wavelengths of UV lights: UVA, UVB and UVC. Both UVA and UVB are wavelengths of UV rays that reach us through sunlight, after being filtered by the atmosphere. According to WHO, the long-wavelength UVA, which covers a range of 315-400 nanometres (nm), accounts for approximately 95% of the UV radiation that reaches Earth’s surface. UVB, which is medium wavelength (in the range of 280-315nm), promotes the production of vitamin D in the human skin. The shortwave-length UVC (in the range of 100-280nm) is considered the most damaging. According to a fact sheet on UV disinfection for covid-19 by the US-based International Ultraviolet Association, UVC light is much “stronger" than normal sunlight and can trigger a severe sunburn-like reaction. Most of the UVC radiation is absorbed by Earth’s ozone layer but it can be produced artificially with UV lamps.