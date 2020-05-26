Covid-19: lend a helping hand to those in need

In the fashion industry, the closure of shops has hit artisans and karigars (craftspersons) hard. To support them, 14 designers, including Archana Rao, Neeta Lulla, Nitya Bajaj, Jayanti Reddy and Shehla Khan, are hosting a sale on Instagram through the initiative’s and their own pages. A total of 28 products, such as clothes and accessories, are on sale. They have also joined hands with Mumbai-based NGO SNEHA (Society for Nutrition, Education and Health Action) and will use the sale's proceeds to help victims of domestic violence. You can participate in the sale here.