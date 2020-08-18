Covid-19: Making a case for goggles and face shields

Global research also suggests that using protective eyewear can cut down the chances of infection. Earlier this year, a comprehensive meta-analysis and review of physical distancing, face masks, and eye-protection to prevent person-to-person transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus found that optimum eye-protection, both in public and outdoor settings, was “associated with less infection". This study analysed 172 observational studies across 16 countries and six continents, and was published in The Lancet journal in June. “If you are not able to use face shields, then use goggles, particularly if you are venturing into crowded places," says Kumar. “You are vulnerable (to infection) in such situations. You not only have to protect your eyes, but your nose and mouth too. So it's advisable to wear a good face mask with goggles," he adds.