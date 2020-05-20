Covid-19: Populism's moment of reckoning

The pandemic is populism’s moment of reckoning. The last great global crisis, the financial meltdown of 2008, was caused by experts in banking and finance. It created a backlash in favour of politicians who claimed to speak for common people against entrenched elites. Prime Minister Modi is not an out-an-out populist in the manner of US President Donald Trump and right-wing leaders newly emerged in Europe. His commitment to containing government spending, for example, contrasts with the profligacy typical of populists. There are, however, aspects of his rule that fit firmly within a populist mindset, none more so than a disregard for academic expertise. Nothing else can explain the delay in establishing a dedicated coronavirus task force, something even the arch-populist Trump had managed by late January.