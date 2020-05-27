Covid-19: The European Commission proposes an ambitious economic recovery fund

The Next Generation EU proposal is an important one in the global context as well. Every country has been badly hit economically by the pandemic, and the fear is that when efforts are made to re-start economies, thoughts of GHG emission mitigation and climate change in general will be put on the backburner. Already, through the pandemic lockdowns, countries as different as the USA and India have been either diluting environment safeguards and regulations, or granting environment clearances to industry in a hurry.