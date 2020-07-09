Covid-19: Why football transfers will be different this year

Signing young players that not only consolidate a team’s present but also come with better future sell-on value, is going to be another trend in this transfer window. The 17-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, who plays for Championship side Birmingham City, is another starlet being coveted by the likes of Germany’s Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United in England. Lyon’s 23-year-old striker Moussa Dembele is another name that is being linked to the likes of Arsenal and PSG. Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, 20, was widely expected to move to Manchester United this summer for more than a $100 million. But that might not be the case anymore.