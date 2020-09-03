Covid-19: Why we need to rethink ACs and indoor air quality

To understand how to move forward, it is key to understand how the air draft from air conditioners can help carry respiratory droplets. A paper published in the International Forum Of Allergy And Rhinology in July notes: “In a room setting, particle emission from the mouth or nose is influenced by its initial velocity. A sneeze, for example, can generate an extremely high velocity initially (50 m/s), but it will quickly dissipate over a short distance (5 m/s after 0.6 meter), whereas talking generates a lower velocity at 3 m/s, with the initial airflow field likely dissipating completely within 1 meter from the mouth." While droplets with a larger diameter will fall to the surface quickly, the movement of an aerosol particle not large enough to settle will be governed by the indoor airflow as its initial velocity decreases.