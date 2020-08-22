Covid and #LoveIsNotTourism

Loveisnottourism.org links to individual country initiatives. The India-specific petition on Change.org by Rashmi R. has under 1,500 signatures so far. “India initiated the Vande Bharat Mission to bring home stranded Indians and their families from other countries. However, some of our lives have been negatively impacted because of short-sighted international travel and visa rules during the ongoing COVID crisis," she writes, urging the ministry of external affairs to recognize transnational couples. She makes a broader case for the lack of social legitimacy accorded to long-term relationships that are not codified as marriage, especially in countries like India. “Because we are not considered to be ‘families’, we have consequently been separated by borders for months now. It is important to re-examine how ‘families’ are understood and take a more progressive and inclusive approach to reuniting loved ones."