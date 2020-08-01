Covid and the working woman

Research in the UK has found that women are more likely to work in sectors particularly affected by the pandemic and lockdown restrictions, including hospitality, retail and tourism. Using nationally representative data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy’s (CMIE’s) Consumer Pyramids Household Survey (CPHS) database of 170,000 households, Ashwini Deshpande, professor of economics at Ashoka University in Haryana, found that the absolute number of men who reported having lost employment in April was much larger than the number of women who reported losing their jobs; over 100 million men lost jobs, against 17 million women. But this is in large part due to the larger share of men in the paid workforce. In percentage terms, the fall in employment among men was 29%, compared with a figure of 39% for women. Four out of every 10 women who were working during the last year lost their jobs during the lockdown, Deshpande found. (Many of these jobs will return, though how many will return to women is uncertain; while the gender-wise break-up is not yet known, of the 117 million jobs lost in April, 21 million had returned by May, Deshpande notes.)