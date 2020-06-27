Covid’s ‘cast away’ security guards

At first, Laxman Singh only sat on an identical red plastic chair beside him. The day I saw it resting with its feet up, blanket over its legs, a cap positioned over its eyes to block the light for a restful afternoon nap, I asked Singh about his friend. It kept him company, he said. And listened patiently while he read out news, unlike the restless young delivery boys, who were the only people he was interacting with while the building was in lockdown for two months. Singh had been requested to stay on the premises for the duration, with the RWA organizing meals for him. He is now back on an 8-8 shift. But it was a lonely couple of months.