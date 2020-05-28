Cyclone Amphan: A grim snapshot of India's climate change future

Amarnath shares high-resolution images from international disaster monitoring satellites to show the extent of flooding. As West Bengal picks up the pieces and rebuilds, detailed flooding maps like these, he says, can help chart a path of resilience. “I was looking at media sources which reported that the government of West Bengal has given an initial loss estimate of ₹1 trillion. How can you be sure? It can even be ₹ 2 trillion. I would say use these footprints of satellite data which show inundation and breaches, then people could estimate really where the damage has happened, how much compensation should be given," he says. “There is a term called post-disaster need assessment. So if you do it in a detailed way, you can come up with where are the locations and what the priorities should be for recovery planning," he adds.