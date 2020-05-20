Cyclone Amphan: Odisha craftspersons face a new disaster alongside covid-19

Behera is one of the few who still has access to his materials. Due to the lockdown, most craftspersons have not been able to buy new paints and tools. The looms and palettes are lying idle. “Not many people understand that artisans are like daily wagers. If they weave four saris, they will only get paid per piece," says Pankaja Sethi, a Bhubaneswar-based textile designer who works with craftspersons in 8-10 districts, such as Jajpur, Ganjam, Cuttack and Koraput. “During the lockdown, they haven’t been able to sell anything. And now they don’t even have a little money in hand for any kind of emergency."